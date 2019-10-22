Brother of Manchester Arena bomber pleads not guilty to 22 murder charges

He appeared in court earlier today

Hashem Abedi, the brother of the suicide bomber responsible for 2017’s Manchester Arena tragedy, has today pleaded not guilty to 22 counts of murder.

Following an Ariana Grande show at the venue on May 22, 2017, suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a bomb in the arena’s foyer, killing 22 people and injuring over 260 others.

22-year-old Hashem Abedi has today (October 22) pleaded not guilty to the 22 counts during a plea and case management hearing at The Old Bailey in London. He also denied a separate charge of attempted murder and one that accused him of conspiring with his brother to cause a fatal explosion.

As Manchester Evening News reports, Abedi – who is from Manchester’s Fallowfield area and is of Libyan heritage – said “not guilty” after each charge was read to the courtroom by the court clerk.

Hashem Abedi was remanded in custody until January 13 when the trial is due to begin and last up to eight weeks. Mr Justice Baker delayed the original start date of November 11.

Authorities believe that Hashem played a major role in planning the suicide bombing and have been seeking his extradition since 2017. Both Hashem and Salman had travelled to Libya – their parents’ homeland – in April 2017, before Salman returned to the UK to carry out the bombing alone.

Soon after the attack, Hashem was detained in Libya. He was extradited to the UK back in July and subsequently arrested. Greater Manchester Police were granted a warrant for his arrest in November 2017.

Over the summer, Hashem appeared in Westminster Magistrates Court where prosecutor Kathryn Selby charged him with 22 counts of murder and one of attempted murder relating to the injuries of over 260 people.

During his court appearance in July, Abedi’s lawyer Zafar Ali said his client denied the charges.