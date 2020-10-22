Heavenly Recordings announce new book to mark 30th anniversary

Heavenly Recordings have announced a new book to mark their 30th anniversary, Believe In Magic.

Set up by Jeff Barret in 1990, the independent London label is currently home to acts such as Working Men’s Club, Mark Lanegan, Temples and Pip Blom. Among Heavenly’s early work was music from Manic Street Preachers, Andrew Weatherall and Saint Etienne.

With over 600 releases to their name, Heavenly Records will celebrate reaching the three-decade milestone with Believe In Magic, “a fully illustrated history” of the label.

The likes of James Dean Bradfield (Manics), Beth Orton, Doves, Gwenno and Don Letts have contributed stories to the book, which “capture the presiding personality of the label, its bands and the people associated with its story”. It will also boast rare photographs, ephemera and artwork.

"…Believe In Magic. Heavenly Recordings, The First Thirty Years" by @robinturner ." THIRTY YEARS OF HEAVENLY RECORDINGS celebrated in a book. Published by @WhiteRabbitBks, designed by Paul Kelly. Released on November 12", pre-order here: https://t.co/Nj8EgI5vwF pic.twitter.com/jDQANCWXmH — Heavenly Recordings (@heavenlyrecs) June 15, 2020

Believe In Magic was written by Heavenly’s own Robin Turner and designed by Paul Kelly. The hardback version of the book is due for release on November 12 via White Rabbit. You can pre-order your copy here.

Back in 2015, Heavenly Recordings celebrated their 25th anniversary with a compilation album called ‘Heavenly 25’. An exhibition was also set up at London’s Rough Trade East featuring images by photographer Brian David Stevens.

Meanwhile, Heavenly’s Working Men’s Club recently released their critically-acclaimed debut album on the label. In a five-star review, NME wrote: “[The record] is an attention-demanding debut that couldn’t have come at a better time. Hope, despair, destruction and the desire for new beginnings, their chaotic energy makes perfect sense in these strange times.”

