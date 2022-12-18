Henry Cavill to star in and produce new Warhammer series for Amazon

Henry Cavill will star in and executive produce a movie and TV show based on the miniature table-top game Warhammer.

Games Workshop, which makes the game, said on Friday it has “reached an agreement in principle” for Amazon to develop its intellectual property [via BBC]. However, the Warhammer deal has not yet been officially confirmed and a further announcement will be made “in due course”.

Cavill has previously spoken about being a fan of the fantasy war table-top game, in which players paint miniature figurines and have them battle each other.

“I have loved Warhammer since I was a boy, making this moment truly special for me,” he said in a statement. “The opportunity to shepherd this cinematic universe from its inception is quite the honour and the responsibility.”

He later said on Instagram: “For 30 years I have dreamt of seeing a Warhammer universe in live action. Now, after 22 years of experience in this industry, I finally feel that I have the skill set and experience to guide a Warhammer Cinematic Universe into life.”

“To all of you Warhammer fans out there, I promise to respect this IP that we love. I promise to bring you something familiar. And I endeavour to bring you something fantastic that is, as of yet, unseen.”

Previous attempts to make a Warhammer adaptation for film or TV have never gotten off the ground.

Last year, when discussing his hobby on The Graham Norton Show, Cavill explained to the host the difference between the game and World of Warcraft after Norton got confused between the two.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Cavill would not be returning as Superman in James Gunn’s DC Universe. Gunn has revealed that the studio will be moving forward with a younger Superman for a film that will focus on the superhero’s formative years, but Gunn has left the door open for Cavill’s return in a future instalment of the 10-year DCEU plan.

In October, Cavill announced he was leaving his role as Geralt in Netflix’s The Witcher He will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth for the show’s fourth season. Cavill’s final episodes will be released in summer 2023.