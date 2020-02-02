News Film News

Here are all the winners from the BAFTAS 2020

'1917' was the big winner on the night

Rhian Daly
Baftas
BAFTAs CREDIT: Getty Images

The BAFTAs took place in London tonight (February 2), recognising the best in British and international film over the last 12 months.

Going into the evening, Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker led the nominations with 11 nods at the ceremony. However, it turned out to be the night of 1917, with the war movie picking up seven awards, including Best Film, Outstanding British Film, and Best Director for Sam Mendes.

Joker, meanwhile, took home three trophies – Leading Actor for Joaquin Phoenix, Original Score, and Casting. Elsewhere, Parasite won Film Not In The English Language and Best Original Screenplay, while Renee Zellwegger collected the award for Leading Actress for her role in Judy.

The winners of the BAFTAs 2020 are as follows:

Best Film
1917 – winner
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite

Outstanding British Film
1917 – winner
Bait
For Sama
Rocketman
Sorry We Missed You
The Two Popes

Leading Actress
Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renée Zellweger – Judy – winner

Leading Actor
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Taron Egerton – Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker – winner
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Supporting Actress
Laura Dern – Marriage Story – winner
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Margot Robbie – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – winner

EE Rising Star Award
Awkwafina
Jack Lowden
Kaitlyn Dever
Kelvin Harrison Jr
Micheal Ward – winner

Director
1917 – Sam Mendes – winner
The Irishman – Martin Scorsese
Joker – Todd Phillips
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Bong Joon-ho

Costume Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Judy
Little Women – winner
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Make Up & Hair
1917
Bombshell – winner
Joker
Judy
Rocketman

Original Score
1917
Jojo Rabbit
Joker – winner
Little Women
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Bait – winner
For Sama
Maiden
Only You
Retablo

Animated Film
Frozen 2
Klaus – winner
A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Toy Story 4

Adapted Screenplay
Marriage Story
Jojo Rabbit – winner
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes

Original Screenplay
Booksmart
Knives Out
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite – winner

Cinematography
1917 – winner
The Irishman
Joker
Le Mans ’66
The Lighthouse

Documentary
American Factory
Apollo 11
Diego Maradona
For Sama – winner
The Great Hack

Film Not in the English Language
The Farewell
For Sama
Pain and Glory
Parasite – winner
Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Editing
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Le Mans ’66 – winner
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Production Design
1917 – winner
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Sound
1917 –winner
Joker
Le Mans ‘66
Rocketman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Special Visual Effects
1917 – winner
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

British Short Animation
Grandad Was a Romantic – winner
In Her Boots
The Magic Boat

Casting
Joker – winner
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The Two Popes

Best British Short Film
Azaar
Goldfish
Kamali
Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You’re A Girl) – winner
The Trap

BAFTA Fellowship
Kathleen Kennedy

Outstanding Contribution To Cinema
Andy Serkis

