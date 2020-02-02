Here are all the winners from the BAFTAS 2020

The BAFTAs took place in London tonight (February 2), recognising the best in British and international film over the last 12 months.

Going into the evening, Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker led the nominations with 11 nods at the ceremony. However, it turned out to be the night of 1917, with the war movie picking up seven awards, including Best Film, Outstanding British Film, and Best Director for Sam Mendes.

Joker, meanwhile, took home three trophies – Leading Actor for Joaquin Phoenix, Original Score, and Casting. Elsewhere, Parasite won Film Not In The English Language and Best Original Screenplay, while Renee Zellwegger collected the award for Leading Actress for her role in Judy.

The winners of the BAFTAs 2020 are as follows:

Best Film

1917 – winner

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Outstanding British Film

1917 – winner

Bait

For Sama

Rocketman

Sorry We Missed You

The Two Popes

Leading Actress

Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renée Zellweger – Judy – winner

Leading Actor

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Taron Egerton – Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker – winner

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Supporting Actress

Laura Dern – Marriage Story – winner

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Margot Robbie – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – winner

EE Rising Star Award

Awkwafina

Jack Lowden

Kaitlyn Dever

Kelvin Harrison Jr

Micheal Ward – winner

Director

1917 – Sam Mendes – winner

The Irishman – Martin Scorsese

Joker – Todd Phillips

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

Parasite – Bong Joon-ho

Costume Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Judy

Little Women – winner

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Make Up & Hair

1917

Bombshell – winner

Joker

Judy

Rocketman

Original Score

1917

Jojo Rabbit

Joker – winner

Little Women

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Bait – winner

For Sama

Maiden

Only You

Retablo

Animated Film

Frozen 2

Klaus – winner

A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Toy Story 4

Adapted Screenplay

Marriage Story

Jojo Rabbit – winner

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Original Screenplay

Booksmart

Knives Out

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite – winner

Cinematography

1917 – winner

The Irishman

Joker

Le Mans ’66

The Lighthouse

Documentary

American Factory

Apollo 11

Diego Maradona

For Sama – winner

The Great Hack

Film Not in the English Language

The Farewell

For Sama

Pain and Glory

Parasite – winner

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Editing

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Le Mans ’66 – winner

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Production Design

1917 – winner

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Sound

1917 –winner

Joker

Le Mans ‘66

Rocketman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Special Visual Effects

1917 – winner

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

British Short Animation

Grandad Was a Romantic – winner

In Her Boots

The Magic Boat

Casting

Joker – winner

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Personal History of David Copperfield

The Two Popes

Best British Short Film

Azaar

Goldfish

Kamali

Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You’re A Girl) – winner

The Trap

BAFTA Fellowship

Kathleen Kennedy

Outstanding Contribution To Cinema

Andy Serkis