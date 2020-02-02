Here are all the winners from the BAFTAS 2020

The BAFTAs took place in London tonight (February 2), recognising the best in British and international film over the last 12 months.
Going into the evening, Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker led the nominations with 11 nods at the ceremony. However, it turned out to be the night of 1917, with the war movie picking up seven awards, including Best Film, Outstanding British Film, and Best Director for Sam Mendes.
Joker, meanwhile, took home three trophies – Leading Actor for Joaquin Phoenix, Original Score, and Casting. Elsewhere, Parasite won Film Not In The English Language and Best Original Screenplay, while Renee Zellwegger collected the award for Leading Actress for her role in Judy.
The winners of the BAFTAs 2020 are as follows:
Best Film
1917 – winner
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Outstanding British Film
1917 – winner
Bait
For Sama
Rocketman
Sorry We Missed You
The Two Popes
Leading Actress
Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renée Zellweger – Judy – winner
Leading Actor
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Taron Egerton – Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker – winner
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
Supporting Actress
Laura Dern – Marriage Story – winner
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Margot Robbie – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – winner
EE Rising Star Award
Awkwafina
Jack Lowden
Kaitlyn Dever
Kelvin Harrison Jr
Micheal Ward – winner
Director
1917 – Sam Mendes – winner
The Irishman – Martin Scorsese
Joker – Todd Phillips
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Bong Joon-ho
Costume Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Judy
Little Women – winner
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Make Up & Hair
1917
Bombshell – winner
Joker
Judy
Rocketman
Original Score
1917
Jojo Rabbit
Joker – winner
Little Women
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Bait – winner
For Sama
Maiden
Only You
Retablo
Animated Film
Frozen 2
Klaus – winner
A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Toy Story 4
Adapted Screenplay
Marriage Story
Jojo Rabbit – winner
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
Original Screenplay
Booksmart
Knives Out
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite – winner
Cinematography
1917 – winner
The Irishman
Joker
Le Mans ’66
The Lighthouse
Documentary
American Factory
Apollo 11
Diego Maradona
For Sama – winner
The Great Hack
Film Not in the English Language
The Farewell
For Sama
Pain and Glory
Parasite – winner
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Editing
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Le Mans ’66 – winner
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Production Design
1917 – winner
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Sound
1917 –winner
Joker
Le Mans ‘66
Rocketman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Special Visual Effects
1917 – winner
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
British Short Animation
Grandad Was a Romantic – winner
In Her Boots
The Magic Boat
Casting
Joker – winner
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The Two Popes
Best British Short Film
Azaar
Goldfish
Kamali
Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You’re A Girl) – winner
The Trap
BAFTA Fellowship
Kathleen Kennedy
Outstanding Contribution To Cinema
Andy Serkis