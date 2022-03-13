News

Here are all the winners from the BAFTAs 2022

'Dune', 'Licorice Pizza' and 'No Time To Die' lead the nominees for tonight's (March 13) awards at the Royal Albert Hall

By Will Richards
BAFTAs
Timothée Chalamet in 'Dune' (Credit: Warner Bros); Alana Haim in 'Licorice Pizza' (Credit: Focus Features); Daniel Craig in 'No Time To Die' (Credit: Universal Pictures)

The 75th BAFTAs (British Academy Film Awards) are taking place tonight (March 13) in London – scroll down to see the full list of winners as they’re announced.

Rebel Wilson is set to host this year’s BAFTAs, taking place at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Leading the nominees for 2022 is Denis Villeneuve’s Dune with a huge 11 nominations, while Licorice Pizza and No Time To Die are also up for multiple gongs.

Dame Shirley Bassey will open the BAFTA Film Awards 2022 ceremony with a performance of an iconic James Bond song, it’s been reported.

Advertisement

According to Deadline, the 85-year-old singer will mark the 60th anniversary of the Bond franchise with a live airing of a well-known theme from a past film, though the chosen track will remain under wraps until the night.

Keep up to date with all the winners from the 2022 BAFTAs as they come in below.

Dune
Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet in ‘Dune’ (Credit: Alamy)

Best Film

Belfast
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Licorice Pizza
The Power of the Dog

Outstanding British Film

Advertisement

After Love
Ali & Ava
Belfast
Boiling Point
Cyrano
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
House of Gucci
Last Night in Soho
No Time To Die
Passing

Leading Actress

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones, CODA
Renata Reinsve, The Worst Person in the World
Joanna Scanlan, After Love
Tessa Thompson, Passing

Leading Actor

Adeel Akhtar, Ali & Ava
Mahershala Ali, Swansong
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up
Stephen Graham, Boiling Point
Will Smith, King Richard

Supporting Actress 

Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Ruth Negga, Passing
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ann Dowd, Mass

Supporting Actor 

Mike Faist, West Side Story
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Woody Norman, C’mon C’mon
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Director

Aleem Khan, After Love
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Audrey Diwan, Happening
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Julia Ducournau, Titane

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

After Love
Boiling Point
The Harder They Fall
Keyboard Fantasies
Passing

Adapted Screenplay

CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog

Original Screenplay

Being the Ricardos
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza

EE Rising Star Award

Harris Dickinson
Millicent Simmonds
Lashana Lynch
Kodi Smit-McPhee
Ariana DeBose

Cinematography

Dune
Nightmare Alley
No Time To Die
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth

Animated Film

Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs The Machines

Documentary

Becoming Cousteau
Cow
Flee
The Rescue
Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) 

Film Not in the English Language

Drive My Car
The Hand of God
Parallel Mothers
Petite Maman
The Worst Person in the World

Costume Design

Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
The French Dispatch
Nightmare Alley

Make Up & Hair

Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci

Original Score

Being The Ricardos
Don’t Look Up
Dune
The French Dispatch
The Power of the Dog

Editing

Belfast
Dune
Licorice Pizza
No Time To Die
Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) 

Production Design

Cyrano
Dune
The French Dispatch
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story

Sound

Dune
Last Night In Soho
No Time To Die
A Quiet Place Part II
West Side Story

Special Visual Effects

Dune
Free Guy
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time To Die

British Short Animation

Affairs Of The Art
Do Not Feed The Pigeons
Night Of The Living Dread
The Black Cop
Femme
The Palace
Stuffed
Three Meetings Of The Extraordinary Committee

Casting

Boiling Point
Dune
The Hand of God
King Richard
West Side Story

Advertisement
Advertisement