Here are all the winners from the BAFTAs 2022

The 75th BAFTAs (British Academy Film Awards) are taking place tonight (March 13) in London – scroll down to see the full list of winners as they’re announced.

Rebel Wilson is set to host this year’s BAFTAs, taking place at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Leading the nominees for 2022 is Denis Villeneuve’s Dune with a huge 11 nominations, while Licorice Pizza and No Time To Die are also up for multiple gongs.

Dame Shirley Bassey will open the BAFTA Film Awards 2022 ceremony with a performance of an iconic James Bond song, it’s been reported.

According to Deadline, the 85-year-old singer will mark the 60th anniversary of the Bond franchise with a live airing of a well-known theme from a past film, though the chosen track will remain under wraps until the night.

Keep up to date with all the winners from the 2022 BAFTAs as they come in below.

Best Film

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog

Outstanding British Film

After Love

Ali & Ava

Belfast

Boiling Point

Cyrano

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

House of Gucci

Last Night in Soho

No Time To Die

Passing

Leading Actress

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones, CODA

Renata Reinsve, The Worst Person in the World

Joanna Scanlan, After Love

Tessa Thompson, Passing

Leading Actor

Adeel Akhtar, Ali & Ava

Mahershala Ali, Swansong

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up

Stephen Graham, Boiling Point

Will Smith, King Richard

Supporting Actress

Caitríona Balfe, Belfast

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Ruth Negga, Passing

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ann Dowd, Mass

Supporting Actor

Mike Faist, West Side Story

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Woody Norman, C’mon C’mon

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Director

Aleem Khan, After Love

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Audrey Diwan, Happening

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Julia Ducournau, Titane

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

After Love

Boiling Point

The Harder They Fall

Keyboard Fantasies

Passing

Adapted Screenplay

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Original Screenplay

Being the Ricardos

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

EE Rising Star Award

Harris Dickinson

Millicent Simmonds

Lashana Lynch

Kodi Smit-McPhee

Ariana DeBose

Cinematography

Dune

Nightmare Alley

No Time To Die

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Animated Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs The Machines

Documentary

Becoming Cousteau

Cow

Flee

The Rescue

Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Film Not in the English Language

Drive My Car

The Hand of God

Parallel Mothers

Petite Maman

The Worst Person in the World

Costume Design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

The French Dispatch

Nightmare Alley

Make Up & Hair

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Original Score

Being The Ricardos

Don’t Look Up

Dune

The French Dispatch

The Power of the Dog

Editing

Belfast

Dune

Licorice Pizza

No Time To Die

Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Production Design

Cyrano

Dune

The French Dispatch

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Sound

Dune

Last Night In Soho

No Time To Die

A Quiet Place Part II

West Side Story

Special Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time To Die

British Short Animation

Affairs Of The Art

Do Not Feed The Pigeons

Night Of The Living Dread

The Black Cop

Femme

The Palace

Stuffed

Three Meetings Of The Extraordinary Committee

Casting

Boiling Point

Dune

The Hand of God

King Richard

West Side Story