Here are all the winners from the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards

Cardi B, Lil Kim and Lil Nas X were among the winners at this year’s BET Hip Hop Awards.

The ceremony was held at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Georgia and saw a special performance from Kim, which you can watch below.

Cardi B picked up two awards including Best Hip Hop video for ‘Money’ and the Made You Look Award.

Elsewhere, Lil Nas X won Best Collab, Duo or Group and Single Of The Year for his hit ‘Ole Town Road’ while Travis Scott won Video Director Of The Year and Album Of The Year for ‘Astroworld’. Lil Kim was also awarded the I Am Hip Hop Award by Rick Ross before she was joined by by O.T. Gensis, Musiq Soulchild and Junior M.A.F.I.A.

Accepting the award she said: “I don’t know if ya’ll know what it’s like to have an angel following you all the time, but that’s Biggie. I’m gonna always love him and I’m gonna always ride for him. I don’t play about him. That’s just what it is: Brooklyn.”

The late Nipsey Hussle, who was killed earlier this year, was also awarded posthumously MVP Of The Year.

You can view the full list of winners below:

Best Hip Hop Video

21 Savage ft. J. Cole – ‘A Lot’

Cardi B – ‘Money’ – WINNER

City Girls ft. Cardi B – ‘Twerk’

DaBaby – ‘Suge’

Meek Mill ft. Drake – ‘Going Bad’

Travis Scott ft. Drake – ‘Sicko Mode’

Hot Ticket Performer

Cardi B

DaBaby

Drake

Megan Thee Stallion – WINNER

The Carters

Travis Scott

Album of the Year

Travis Scott – ‘ASTROWORLD’ – WINNER

Meek Mill – ‘Championships’

Lizzo – ‘Cuz I Love You’

DJ Khaled – ‘Father of Asahd’

Tyler, the Creator – ‘IGOR’

Dreamville – ‘Revenge of the Dreamers 3’

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Bruno Mars, Florent Duchard

Calmatic

Dave Meyers

Eif Rivera

Travis Scott – WINNER

Lyricist of the Year

2 Chainz

Drake

J. Cole – WINNER

Meek Mill

Nipsey Hussle

YBN Cordae

MVP of the Year

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

J. Cole

Megan Thee Stallion

Nipsey Hussle – WINNER

Producer of the Year

DJ Khaled – WINNER

London on Da Track

Metro Boomin

Mustard

Swizz Beatz

Tay Keith

Best Collab, Duo or Group

21 Savage f/ J. Cole – ‘A Lot’

Cardi B and Bruno Mars – ‘PLEASE ME’

DJ Khaled f/ Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – ‘Higher’

Lil Baby & Gunna – ‘Drip Too Hard’

Lil Nas X f/ Billy Ray Cyrus – ‘Old Town Road (Remix)’ – WINNER

Travis Scott f/ Drake – ‘Sicko Mode’

Single of the Year

City Girls – ‘Act Up’

Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Big Ole Freak’

Cardi B – ‘Money’

Lil Nas X f/ Billy Ray Cyrus – ‘Old Town Road (Remix)’ – WINNER

Travis Scott f/ Drake – ‘Sicko Mode’

DaBaby – ‘Suge’

Best New Hip Hop Artist

Blueface

DaBaby – WINNER

Lil Nas X

Megan Thee Stallion

Roddy Ricch

YBN Cordae

Best Mixtape

Jack Harlow – ‘Loose’

Kevin Gates – ‘Luca Brasi 3’

Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Fever’ – WINNER

Roddy Ricch – ‘Feed Tha Streets 2’

Wiz Khalifa & Currensy – ‘2009’

YBN Cordae, YBN Nahmir, YBN Almighty Jay – ‘YBN: The Mixtape’

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

21 Savage – ‘Wish Wish’

Cardi B – ‘Clout’

Cardi B – ‘Twerk’

J. Cole – ‘A Lot’ – WINNER

Rick Ross – ‘Money In The Grave’

Rick Ross – ‘What’s Free’

Impact Track

21 Savage – ‘A Lot’

DJ Khaled f/ Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – ‘Higher’

J. Cole – ‘Middle Child’ – WINNER

Kap G – ‘A Day Without A Mexican’

Lizo f/ Missy Elliott – ‘Tempo’

Youngboy Never Broke Again f/ Kevin Gates & Quando Rondo – ‘I Am Who They Say I Am’

DJ of the Year

Chase B

DJ Drama

DJ Envy

DJ Esco

DJ Khaled

Mustard – WINNER

Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip Hop Style)

Cardi B – WINNER

DJ Khaled

French Montana

Meek Mill

Rick Ross

Travis Scott

Best Hip-Hop Online Site/App

All Hip Hop

Complex – WINNER

Hot New Hip Hop

The Shade Room

Worldstar

XXL

Hustler of the Year

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Jay Z – WINNER

Nipsey Hussle

Rick Ross

Travis Scott

Best International Flow

Falz (NIGERIA)

Ghetts (UK)

Kalash (FRANCE)

Lil Simz (UK)

Nasty C (SOUTH AFRICA)

Sarkodie (GHANA) – WINNER

Tory Lanez (CANADA)