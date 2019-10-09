Here are all the winners from the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards
Cardi B, Lil Kim and Lil Nas X were among the winners
Cardi B, Lil Kim and Lil Nas X were among the winners at this year’s BET Hip Hop Awards.
The ceremony was held at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Georgia and saw a special performance from Kim, which you can watch below.
Cardi B picked up two awards including Best Hip Hop video for ‘Money’ and the Made You Look Award.
Elsewhere, Lil Nas X won Best Collab, Duo or Group and Single Of The Year for his hit ‘Ole Town Road’ while Travis Scott won Video Director Of The Year and Album Of The Year for ‘Astroworld’. Lil Kim was also awarded the I Am Hip Hop Award by Rick Ross before she was joined by by O.T. Gensis, Musiq Soulchild and Junior M.A.F.I.A.
Accepting the award she said: “I don’t know if ya’ll know what it’s like to have an angel following you all the time, but that’s Biggie. I’m gonna always love him and I’m gonna always ride for him. I don’t play about him. That’s just what it is: Brooklyn.”
The late Nipsey Hussle, who was killed earlier this year, was also awarded posthumously MVP Of The Year.
You can view the full list of winners below:
Best Hip Hop Video
21 Savage ft. J. Cole – ‘A Lot’
Cardi B – ‘Money’ – WINNER
City Girls ft. Cardi B – ‘Twerk’
DaBaby – ‘Suge’
Meek Mill ft. Drake – ‘Going Bad’
Travis Scott ft. Drake – ‘Sicko Mode’
Hot Ticket Performer
Cardi B
DaBaby
Drake
Megan Thee Stallion – WINNER
The Carters
Travis Scott
Album of the Year
Travis Scott – ‘ASTROWORLD’ – WINNER
Meek Mill – ‘Championships’
Lizzo – ‘Cuz I Love You’
DJ Khaled – ‘Father of Asahd’
Tyler, the Creator – ‘IGOR’
Dreamville – ‘Revenge of the Dreamers 3’
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Bruno Mars, Florent Duchard
Calmatic
Dave Meyers
Eif Rivera
Travis Scott – WINNER
Lyricist of the Year
2 Chainz
Drake
J. Cole – WINNER
Meek Mill
Nipsey Hussle
YBN Cordae
MVP of the Year
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
J. Cole
Megan Thee Stallion
Nipsey Hussle – WINNER
Producer of the Year
DJ Khaled – WINNER
London on Da Track
Metro Boomin
Mustard
Swizz Beatz
Tay Keith
Best Collab, Duo or Group
21 Savage f/ J. Cole – ‘A Lot’
Cardi B and Bruno Mars – ‘PLEASE ME’
DJ Khaled f/ Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – ‘Higher’
Lil Baby & Gunna – ‘Drip Too Hard’
Lil Nas X f/ Billy Ray Cyrus – ‘Old Town Road (Remix)’ – WINNER
Travis Scott f/ Drake – ‘Sicko Mode’
Single of the Year
City Girls – ‘Act Up’
Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Big Ole Freak’
Cardi B – ‘Money’
Lil Nas X f/ Billy Ray Cyrus – ‘Old Town Road (Remix)’ – WINNER
Travis Scott f/ Drake – ‘Sicko Mode’
DaBaby – ‘Suge’
Best New Hip Hop Artist
Blueface
DaBaby – WINNER
Lil Nas X
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
YBN Cordae
Best Mixtape
Jack Harlow – ‘Loose’
Kevin Gates – ‘Luca Brasi 3’
Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Fever’ – WINNER
Roddy Ricch – ‘Feed Tha Streets 2’
Wiz Khalifa & Currensy – ‘2009’
YBN Cordae, YBN Nahmir, YBN Almighty Jay – ‘YBN: The Mixtape’
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
21 Savage – ‘Wish Wish’
Cardi B – ‘Clout’
Cardi B – ‘Twerk’
J. Cole – ‘A Lot’ – WINNER
Rick Ross – ‘Money In The Grave’
Rick Ross – ‘What’s Free’
Impact Track
21 Savage – ‘A Lot’
DJ Khaled f/ Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – ‘Higher’
J. Cole – ‘Middle Child’ – WINNER
Kap G – ‘A Day Without A Mexican’
Lizo f/ Missy Elliott – ‘Tempo’
Youngboy Never Broke Again f/ Kevin Gates & Quando Rondo – ‘I Am Who They Say I Am’
DJ of the Year
Chase B
DJ Drama
DJ Envy
DJ Esco
DJ Khaled
Mustard – WINNER
Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip Hop Style)
Cardi B – WINNER
DJ Khaled
French Montana
Meek Mill
Rick Ross
Travis Scott
Best Hip-Hop Online Site/App
All Hip Hop
Complex – WINNER
Hot New Hip Hop
The Shade Room
Worldstar
XXL
Hustler of the Year
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Jay Z – WINNER
Nipsey Hussle
Rick Ross
Travis Scott
Best International Flow
Falz (NIGERIA)
Ghetts (UK)
Kalash (FRANCE)
Lil Simz (UK)
Nasty C (SOUTH AFRICA)
Sarkodie (GHANA) – WINNER
Tory Lanez (CANADA)