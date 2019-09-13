Here’s how much The Rolling Stones made from their ‘No Filter’ world tour

£££

The Rolling Stones three-year-long ‘No Filter’ world tour came to an end last month – and it’s now been revealed just how much the veteran rockers made from the tour.

According to figures reported to Billboard Boxscore, the tour grossed $415.6 million and sold 2,290,871 tickets. The figures mean the tour joins the ‘A Bigger Bang Tour’ on the top 10 highest grossing tours in Boxscore’s history.

The money earned from the tour makes it the eighth highest grossing tour of all time. The Stones previously held the record with The ‘A Bigger Bang Tour’ but were surpassed by U2‘s 360° Tour in 2011 and later Ed Sheeran’s ‘The Divide Tour’. You can see the all time rankings of world tours below:

Highest grossing tours of all time

1. Ed Sheeran: The Divide Tour – $776 million (2017-19)

2. U2: 360° Tour: $736 million (2009-11)

3. The Rolling Stones: A Bigger Bang Tour – $558 million (2005-07)

4. Guns N’ Roses: Not in This Lifetime Tour – $530 million (2016-ongoing)

5. Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams Tour – $523 million (2016-17)

6. Roger Waters: The Wall Live – $459 million (2010-13)

7. AC/DC: Black Ice World Tour – $441 million (2008-10)

8. The Rolling Stones: No Filter Tour – $416 million (2017-19)

9. Bruno Mars: 24K Magic World Tour – $412 million (2017-18)

10. Madonna: Sticky & Sweet Tour – $408 million (2008-09)

Earlier this week, The Stones announced the release of a special deluxe 50th anniversary boxset of ‘Let It Bleed’.

The collection, which is being reissued on November 1, includes the album remastered in stereo and mono on both vinyl and hybrid super audio CD and a double A-side ‘Honky Tonk Women’ / ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’ picture sleeve vinyl 7” mono single.

Also included are three 12” x 12” hand-numbered replica-signed lithographs printed on embossed archival paper, and a full-colour 23” x 23” poster with restored art from the original 1969 Decca Records package along with an 80-page hardcover book that includes an essay by Rolling Stone journalist David Fricke and never-before-seen photos by the band’s tour photographer Ethan Russell.

ABKCO Records is also releasing the remastered stereo version of Let It Bleed as a stand-alone CD, vinyl LP, and digitally. You can pre-order the release here.