Here’s how to check what tier your area is in after lockdown

The Government has confirmed which tiers each area of England will be in when the national lockdown comes to an end on December 2.

Most areas have been placed under tiers two and three, which means they face living with the toughest restrictions in place.

Birmingham, Bristol, Kent, Newcastle and Manchester are among the areas that have been placed into tier three – which means that pubs and restaurants will be forced to remain shut.

In contrast, Cornwall, the Scilly Isles and the Isle of Wight have been placed into tier one – the lowest level of restrictions.

If you’re unsure which restrictions your area will face, a new postcode checker will allow you to see which tier your area falls into.

It will also allow you to confirm the restrictions your area faced, but it currently faces technical difficulties after being swamped with users within minutes of going live. You can access that here.

In the meantime, a full list of the tiers designated to each area can also be accessed in full here.

Confirming the measures in a new statement, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “Thanks to the shared sacrifice of everyone in recent weeks, in following the national restrictions, we have been able to start to bring the virus back under control and slow its growth, easing some of the pressure on the NHS.

“We will do this by returning to a regional tiered approach, saving the toughest measures for the parts of the country where prevalence remains too high. The tiering approach provides a framework that, if used firmly, should prevent the need to introduce stricter national measures.”

It comes after the government confirmed that up to three households will be allowed to meet during a 5-day period over the Christmas holiday.

From 23-27 December, people can mix in homes, outdoor spaces as well as places of worship. Travel restrictions will also be eased.

The future of music festivals in the UK next summer also received a positive boost earlier this week, after the Health Secretary suggested that life will begin to return to normal after Easter.

Matt Hancock was speaking shortly after the results of a large-scale trial of a COVID-19 vaccine which has been developed by the University of Oxford and manufacturer AstraZeneca