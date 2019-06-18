Here’s Michael Eavis rehearsing for his own Glastonbury 2019 performance

The head honcho will play on Worthy Farm next week

Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis is preparing to take to the stage at this year’s festival. Check out the post below.

The 83-year-old farmer, who launched the Worthy Farm event in 1970, is due to appear in the Avalon field with his band next week. Eavis is also scheduled to speak on the Acoustic Stage with his ‘Michael Eavis…..Explains All’ slot.

Ahead of his musical outing, daughter and Glasto co-organiser Emily Eavis has shared a snap of her father practicing with a band. “Michael Eavis and his band rehearsing, pre next week’s gig in Avalon,” she wrote in the caption.

The image shows Eavis in front of a mic surrounded by a number of musicians in what appears to be his farmhouse, which is situated on the festival site.

Aside from big boss Eavis, the likes of Bananarama, Frank Turner, The Magic Numbers, Reef, and James Morrison are set to perform on the Avalon Stage in 2019.

Next week’s 49th Glastonbury will see Stormzy, The Cure and The Killers head up a huge line-up that also includes the likes of Liam Gallagher, Janet Jackson, George Ezra, Miley Cyrus and Tame Impala, to name but a few. See the full stage-by-stage breakdown here.

Meanwhile, it has been announced that Extinction Rebellion will lead a march through Glastonbury festival as they continue to highlight the threat of climate change.

The ‘Extinction Procession’ will begin at The Park Stage, where festival-goers will hear a series of talks from guest speakers who will argue for immediate action to prevent a global climate disaster.