Here’s what’s coming to Xbox Game Pass in December

Microsoft has officially announced the games that are coming to Xbox Game Pass in December.

Twelve new games will be joining the popular subscription service, with many of the titles available across consoles, PCs, and the cloud.

sneak peek at your holiday gifts this december 🎁https://t.co/272tqxtJJE pic.twitter.com/gmrB2vMGpV — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) November 30, 2023

Throughout December, Far Cry 6, Remnant: From The Ashes, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition, Steamworld Build, Tin Hearts, While the Iron’s Hot, World War Z: Aftermath, Clone Drone in the Danger Zone, Remnant II, Goat Simulator 3 and Against The Storm will be added to the service. Against The Storm, however, will only be available on PC.

Chivalry II and Totally Reliable Delivery Service will also be joining the Xbox Game Pass core tier, marking the first additions to that tier since it was launched earlier this year to replace the outgoing Xbox Live Gold subscription service.

As a trade-off for these additions, four games will also be leaving the service. Chained Echoes, Opus Magnum, Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator and Rubber Bandits will all be leaving the service on December 15, so this is your last time to play them.

In our Far Cry 6 review, we stated that the game “sparks joy, but little else.” NME’s Jake Tucker wrote, “If blowing up billboards, clearing up map markers, and delivering political power from the barrel of a gun is your scene, you’ll have a great time.”

However, he also noted that “For those listening to Far Cry’s marketing push and hoping for a more nuanced campaign (or even just a brief respite from the endless silliness) this isn’t the game for you.”

In other gaming news, Matthew Mercer would love to make a Critical Role video game if he and the team can find the right studio and team to make it.