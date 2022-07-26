Here’s when the ‘MultiVersus’ Open Beta goes live

The long-awaited MultiVersus Open Beta is almost here, here’s when players can expect it to be available.

The upcoming Smash Bros-style brawler was announced last year and since then, Player First Games has continued to update fans on the progress of the game.

Players who were able to participate in the multiple MultiVersus tests, including the closed alpha that went out earlier this year, have been able to play in the early access for a short time. Other lucky players could also claim Twitch Drops to play the game or even buy the Founder’s Pack, which gives immediate early access.

However, the game will soon be available to many more players as the MultiVersus Open Beta is scheduled to go live for free today (July 26) at 5 PM BST / 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET.

You’ll be pleased to know that the Open Beta isn’t limited to a singular platform and will instead be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

The Open Beta will also feature full cross-platform functionality as well as cross-progression, allowing account owners to play on separate platforms without the risk of losing progress. There will also be optional in-game purchases for players to choose from.

As of right now, the Open Beta doesn’t have a planned end date as the official FAQ explains. It notes that MultiVersus will continue to get updated with new characters, maps, seasonal content, and more in the coming months.

MultiVersus will feature a complete roster of characters from Warner Bros properties, including DC heroes and villains: Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and Harley Quinn. Characters from a series of TV and animated shows such as Arya Stark from Game Of Thrones and Shaggy and Velma from Scooby Doo are also included. Players will also be able to fight on maps inspired by the properties in 2v2 team-based battles, 1v1, 4-player free-for-all, co-op versus AI, and custom lobbies.

