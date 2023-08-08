Here’s why the viral “not real” passenger was so upset

New police details have emerged of the viral incident with the “not real” passenger on an aeroplane.
In the clip, which went on viral on TikTok last month, an unnamed passenger was seen storming down the aisle of a plane while shouting.
In the video, she is seen shouting: “I’m telling you, I’m getting the fuck off, and there’s a reason why I’m getting the fuck off and everyone can either believe it or they can not believe it.
“I don’t give two fucks, but I am telling you right now — that motherfucker back there is NOT real.”
She then added: “You can sit on this plane, and you can die with them or not. I’m not going to.”
@evelynjuarezofficial
Idk what to think about Woman on plane saying person not real 😰
Now, the New York Post new police documents have revealed the name of the person involved and the apparent reason behind the outburst.
The documents reveal that the woman in the video is Dallas-based Tiffany Gomas.
It goes on to reveal that her anger came as she accused a family member on the plane of stealing her AirPods.
The documents said: “The female then started claiming the aircraft was not safe and did not want the aircraft to leave due to her believing it would not make it to its destination.
“Due to the statements the flight attendants felt the aircraft needed to be rescreened.
“[The airline manager] explained that the passenger was denied boarding and they wanted her escorted to the public side.”
The dispute then led to Gomas being removed from the flight, with passengers then delayed for a number of hours.
It adds that Gomas then refused to speak to Dallas-Fort Worth Department of Public Safety. “[The airline manager] gave Gomes a verbal criminal trespass notice, explaining she was denied boarding and needed to depart the secure area,” the documents added.