‘Horizon Forbidden West’ has a trophy that plants real-world trees for unlocking

Sony has announced that it will plant a tree for anyone who earns a specific trophy in Horizon Forbidden West.

As part of Sony’s “Plant and Play” initiative, it will plant a tree on behalf of any player that unlocks the “Reached the Daunt” trophy in Horizon Forbidden West (thanks, Eurogamer).

“For the release of Horizon Forbidden West, we want to do something to help nature… with you,” said Sony. “Just like how Aloy fights to save the Earth in the game, we can do something together to help our planet.”

This means that in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation, anyone who unlocks “Reached the Daunt” before March 25 will have a tree planted for them. As the game launches on February 18, that means players will have five weeks to earn the achievement for their accomplishment to be counted.

These trees will be planted across three areas in the United States – Douglas County Forest in Wisconsin, Lassen County in California, and Torreya State Park in Liberty County, Florida.

Sony has also committed to supporting similar ecological projects in the UK. In partnership with Eden Project, the company is creating a 12-acre wildflower habitat in Morecambe, Lancashire. The habitat will be used to “support wildlife and aid biodiversity”.

That’s not all that Sony has announced. Ahead of Horizon Forbidden West‘s launch this week, a Lego Horizon Forbidden West has been revealed. A collaboration between Lego and Guerrilla, the 1,222-piece Tallneck set stands tall at 13.5 inches when built. The set will launch in May 2022, and costs £69.99.

In other news, Patch 7 for Baldur’s Gate 3 has launched. The extensive update adds the Barbarian class and an extensive improvised weapons feature, which allows players to wield “furniture, instruments, animals, limbs, and NPCs” as weapons.