Huey Lewis & The News return with their first new song in 10 years – listen now

Huey Lewis & The News have returned with their first new song in over ten years today – you can listen to the new song below.

The new track, titled ‘Her Love is Killin’ Me’, comes after the band signed a new deal with BMG back in January for their first album in almost two decades since 2001’s ‘Plan B’.

It is the first new single release for the band since the title track for 2008’s Pineapple Express and sees the song’s lovesick character suffering after falling in love.

Last year, Huey Lewis and the News were forced to cancel their tour after the singer revealed that he’d lost most of his hearing. “Two and a half months ago, just before a show in Dallas, I lost most of my hearing. I can’t hear music well enough to sing. The lower frequencies distort violently making it impossible to find pitch,” Lewis wrote in a statement on Twitter. He continued: “Therefore the only prudent thing to do is cancel all future shows. Needless to say, I feel horrible about this and wish to sincerely apologise to all the fans… I’m going to concentrate on getting better, and hope that one day soon I’ll be able to perform again.”