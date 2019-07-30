Teenager who won £1 million at Fortnite World Cup speaks out: “I handled my nerves pretty well”

"Coming in second place was just amazing.”

The 15-year-old British gamer who won almost £1million at the Fortnite World Cup has discussed his impressive achievement for the first time.

Jaden Ashman, the schoolboy from Essex, who goes by the name ‘Wolfiez’ in-game, won the huge sum for coming in second place at the doubles competition in New York, where he teamed up with his Dutch partner Dave ‘Rojo’ Jong.

Despite aiming to secure tenth place, Jaden and his partner missed out on the top spot by just five points.

“We were going for tenth,” he told The Telegraph. “We were pretty confident of top ten, but coming in second place was just amazing.”

While Jaden was one of the tournament’s youngest competitors, he also insists that the scale of the occasion didn’t get to him either.

“To be honest with you, I handled my nerves pretty well,” said Jaden. “I just wanted to enjoy it and enjoy the atmosphere in the stadium.”

Jaden first honed his skills by playing the hugely popular video game for eight hours a day – even if it risked placing him on a direct collision course with his mum.

“Now she supports me fully,” Jordan said, fresh from signing a £48,000 a year deal with the Lazarus esports team earlier this year. Maybe I’ll go homeschooled if it’s easier,” he said of his success.

“I said to my Mum that I’ll finish my GCSEs at school, but if it becomes too overwhelming then maybe.”