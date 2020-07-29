Taylor Swift released her surprise new album ‘Folklore’ and music lovers are pointing out that the cover bears similarities to David Thiérrée’s design for Ihsahn’s Telemark EP single, ‘Stridig’.

Swift released her new album on Friday and ever since then social media users have been posting many side by side pictures of both artworks. And now black-metal legend, Ihsahn, has addressed the design too.

Posting the ‘Folklore’ cover beside the ‘Stridig’ design, Ihsahn wrote on Instagram: “So, anyone check out the new Taylor Swift album yet? Personally, I like the design!”

Advertisement

He accompanied his post, which was a repost from Thiérrée , with a laughing face emoji before the emoji with its mind blown.

Thiérrée added in his own caption: “Well, folks, I’m not the only one to think that Taylor Swift’s new visual is very metal. Even very close to Ihsahn’s artworks I made. I could have done it for her, probably for a cheaper price than what she paid.”

This comes as fans were left convinced that Swift subtly threw shade at rapper Kanye West on the new project.

On the song ‘Peace’, Swift sings, “But there’s robbers to the east/Clowns to the West.”

Advertisement

In the lyric video accompanying the track “east” is in lowercase letters but “West” begins with a capital “W,” leading Twitter users to believe she’s referring to West.

The two stars have had a tumultuous friendship over the years, with West infamously interrupting Swift’s speech at the 2009 MTV VMAs.

Others also picked up on the dig and suggested that the “robbers to the east” lyric was also a pop at Scooter Braun.