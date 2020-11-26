BBC iPlayer is set to release all remaining episodes of Industry tomorrow, Friday November 27.

The series following a group of fast-living financial recruits first aired on Tuesday November 10, with three episodes available to watch at the time of writing, with five more to come.

The series comes from first-time TV creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, exploring the world of “high finance” from the perspective of an outsider, Harper Stern, who is from upstate New York.

Industry stars Myha’la Herrold as Harper, alongside Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, David Jonsson and Nabhaan Rizwan in the roles of “The Graduates”. Conor MacNeill, Freya Mavor, Will Tudor and Ken Leung star as “Management”.

Discussing the appeal of the show with NME, Lawtey said: ““It isn’t all [TV] screens with Bloomberg on. It’s a claustrophobic environment, with lots of different personalities, age groups, drives and ambitions, so it’s really a hotbed for [people] mixing and controversy.”

He also spoke about working with Lena Dunham, who directed the first episode. “For us, as relatively inexperienced actors, to be working with someone of her calibre and success was a dream come true,” he said.

“We felt at home with her early on. She’s got so much energy and it reaches every corner of a room; she taught me to be free on set.”

In a four-star review of Industry, NME wrote: “Industry builds the foundation for a story that could go in any number of directions, with plenty of rich characters established and more, barely glimpsed, waiting on the edges.

“It makes the world of banking look deeply unappealing, but makes it very fun to watch others suffer through it.”