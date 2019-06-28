The Cure, Suede, Foals and a crowd-surfing Frank Turner: Croatia’s INmusic festival in pictures

As the Tesla Tower at the centre of the island lit up on Monday night to mark the opening of the 14th edition of Zagreb's celebrated INmusic festival, it could have been a landing beacon for the most stratospheric sets of the summer. Frank Turner went waltzing with the crowd. The Hives declared themselves "the rock'n'roll masters of the universe", and set about proving it. Garbage kicked Croatia's communal ass with massive space rock boots on. And The Cure, Suede and Foals delivered what will undoubtedly be among the best headline sets of the year. Here's how it went down, in pics.