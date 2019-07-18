Instagram to trial hiding “likes” from other users

It's part of a bid to "remove pressure" on users

Instagram users will no longer be able to see how many likes a post has received, as part of a new trial to “remove pressure” on the photo-sharing site’s users.

On Thursday, the site will begin rolling out the update – which removes the total number of likes on photos and viewings of videos on other users profiles and permalinks pages.

Users will still be view to see a list of likes on their own posts, but not the overall number.

It still remains the same for both businesses and high profile creators on Instagram, who will remain able to evaluate engagement and the overall number of likes on their posts.

After an initial trial in Australia, similar initiatives will be tested in New Zealand, Japan, Ireland, Italy and Brazil.

Facebook Australia and New Zealand’s director of policy, Mia Garlick, said the platform trialled the new move in a bid to make Instagram more inclusive and less judgmental.

“We hope this test will remove the pressure of how many likes a post will receive, so you can focus on sharing the things you love,” she said in a statement.

“We are now rolling the test out to Australia so we can learn more about how this can benefit people’s experiences on Instagram, and whether this change can help people focus less on likes and more on telling their story.”

Australia was reportedly chosen for the trial because it has a fast-growing presence in the country, and an active community of millions of users.

A final decision on whether to make the changes permanent will be made at a later date.