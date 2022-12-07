News

Internet reacts to Matt Hancock quitting Parliament

More than one MP tweeted "good riddance" in response

By Emma Wilkes
Matt Hancock
Matt Hancock, former cabinet minster, at BBC Broadcasting House after appearing on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg on October 16, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Hollie Adams/Getty Images

Matt Hancock announced today (December 7) that he would not be standing for the Conservatives for re-election at the next General Election, and public figures and the general public alike have had their say.

The MP for West Suffolk, who lost the whip after participating in the latest series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! while Parliament was sitting, said today on TikTok that although it has been a “huge privilege” to do his job, he was looking to “engage with the public in new ways”.

MPs from the opposition parties were quick to have their say. Labour MP David Lammy told Hancock “good riddance” and called him a “walking disaster”, while Jess Philips admitted to finding it “utterly depressing” that “Matt Hancock thinks you can only communicate about politics by going on reality TV”. Meanwhile, the Green Party’s Caroline Lucas was similarly disparaging, saying “we’re all looking forward to him leaving Parliament once and for all”. She later jokingly raised the possibility of him going on Strictly Come Dancing. 

Other Twitter users wasted no time in mining the announcement for comedic gold:

PoliticsHome journalist Zoe Crowther, meanwhile, shared some of the responses to Hancock’s departure announcement on TikTok, where the reaction was markedly different. Hancock’s success on I’m A Celebrity… has been partly attributed to his PR team’s use of TikTok to inspire support.

Hancock came third on I’m A Celebrity and was unsurprisingly voted for by the public to participate in six Bushtucker Trials – challenges in which celebrities attempt to win food – in a row. He was roundly mocked for naming Ed Sheeran as one of his favourite artists and attempting to sing his song ‘Perfect’, which he had trouble naming the title of.

Host Dec joked that Sheeran would be “gutted” to hear the former Health Secretary was a fan of his music.

