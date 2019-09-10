Take a first look at the new iPhone 11

It's set for release later this month

Apple has announced the next generation of iPhone, the iPhone 11.

The successor to the iPhone XR and XS, the new handsets were revealed today (September 10) at Apple Event 2019 which took place at the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple’s Cupertino, California campus.

Among the three smartphones to be announced today are the premium iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max handsets. Both are equipped with a new Super Retina XDR display (the brightest display ever in an iPhone), the high-performing A13 Bionic chip (which “enables an unprecedented leap in battery life”) and a new triple-camera system made up of Ultra Wide, Wide and Telephoto cameras.

The iPhone 11, meanwhile, has been billed as “just the right amount of everything”, and features a new dual‑camera system, the A13 Bionic chip and “the highest‑quality video in a smart­phone”.

You can see Apple’s announcement video for the iPhone 11 below.

The iPhone 11 will retail at between £729 and £879, depending on which storage option you pick. The iPhone 11 Pro will start at £1049, while the iPhone 11 Pro Max will retail from £1149. All models will be available for pre-order from Friday (September 13) and in stores on September 20.

“iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are the most powerful and advanced smartphones we have ever made. They are packed with sophisticated technology that pros can count on to get their work done, and for anyone who wants the very best device made, even if they are not a pro,” Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, said of the launch.

“iPhone 11 Pro has the first triple-camera system in iPhone and is far and away the best camera we’ve ever made, it provides our customers with great range of creative control and advanced photo and video editing features in iOS 13. The Super Retina XDR is the brightest and most advanced display in iPhone and the A13 Bionic chip sets a new bar for smartphone performance and power efficiency.”