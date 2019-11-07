Joe Pesci has announced he’s releasing his first new album in 21 years

The actor is returning to his musical roots

Actor Joe Pesci is returning to his musical roots after announcing that he’s releasing a new album later this month.

The acclaimed actor, whose latest film. The Irishman comes to Netflix on November 27, will release the album called ‘Pesci…Still Singing’ on November 29.

Pesci’s debut album, ‘Little Joe Sure Can Sing!’ was released in 1968; his previous album, ‘Vincent Laguardia Gambini Sings Just For You’, was released in 1998 at the height of his acting career.

Pesci’s latest sees him team up with Maroon 5’s Adam Levine as the pair cover ‘My Cherie Armour’ on the album. You can listen to Pesci sing on a classic track below.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Pesci’s co-star in The Irishman, Robert De Niro, explained how he convinced his long-term collaborator to work on the film, despite Pesci having retired.

He went on to say he didn’t think he, Al Pacino and Scorsese would another movie together again.

“I said: ‘Come on, we’re not going to do this ever again.’” De Niro recalled. “It was tough enough to get it done, to get the money to do it and everything.”

He continued, looking to the future of his work with Pacino, Scorsese and Pesci: “I don’t see us putting on a movie like this. I hope we do other films together, but like this? Not likely. This is it.”

In a four-star review of The Irishman, NME‘s Greg Wetherall said: “If this is to be Pesci, De Niro and Scorsese’s final fling together, then they couldn’t wish to end on a better note. The director’s 26th feature film is a meditative and classy offering.

“Hollywood’s old cronies are still the real deal – magnetic, riveting and unique. Let’s hope we see them again soon.”