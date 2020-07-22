Authors Irvine Welsh and Bret Easton Ellis are to team up on a satirical drama series about America’s tabloid press culture.

According to UK producer Burning Wheel Productions American Tabloid, the working title, will show a weekly publication across different decades.

The project is expected to be a fictional place “where political correctness, morals and ethics are left firmly at the door”.

Burning Wheel said it was “positive” the deal would be firmed up shortly, with development to begin soon.

Producer Shelley Hammond said: “To do this production justice we always knew we would require writers who don’t hold back and go way further than most would dare.

“We are just beyond delighted that we are ready to agree a deal to make this happen with the incredible talent of Bret and Irvine. This would be the first time the two have collaborated professionally – and with the support to allow creative freedom we are confident spectacular things will happen.”

The producers have previously teamed with Welsh on feature Creation Stories, which was executive produced by Danny Boyle and tells the life of British music industry Svengali Alan McGee.

Welsh, who authored Trainspotting, previously has said that a third movie could be on the cards, which would complete a “Holy Trinity” of films.

T2 Trainspotting arrived in cinemas back in 2017 and followed on from the hit 1996 release, directed by Danny Boyle. The sequel saw a return for the original cast along with the acclaimed British filmmaker at the helm.