New trailer for ‘It Comes At Night’ shows off the scariest movie of 2017

"Fear turns men into monsters"

The first trailer for the upcoming indie horror ‘It Comes At Night’ has been released and it is being hailed as one of the strongest contenders in the genre for 2017.

According to The Independent, a non-final version of writer/director Trey Edward Shults’ critically-acclaimed new film premiered at Overlook Film Festival over the weekend. The Joel Edgerton and Riley Keough starring flick has already gleaned positive write-ups.

The plot synopsis reads: “Secure within a desolate home as an unnatural threat terrorises the world, the tenuous domestic order a man has established with his wife and son is put to the ultimate test with the arrival of a desperate young family seeking refuge.”

“Despite the best intentions of both families, paranoia and mistrust boil over as the horrors outside creep ever-closer, awakening something hidden and monstrous within him as he learns that the protection of his family comes at the cost of his soul.”

Watch the trailer for A24’s ‘It Comes At Night’ below.

The trailer for ‘It Comes At Night’ suggests a grey, ominous tone throughout the movie.The trailer gives us a taste of the looming threats and suggest the film to be a claustrophobic ride with a peppering of demonic possession.

A review from Uproxx notes that “There are only a few scares in It Comes At Night, at least not of the easy jump scare variety. But the film is almost relentlessly scary”.

The film is due for a June 9 release in the US but an UK release date has yet to be announced.