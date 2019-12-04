It takes 65 hours to download a film on UK’s worst street for broadband

The UK’s “worst street for broadband” has been revealed, where it takes nearly three days to download a movie.

Residents of Kingsclere in the Huntington area of York are the unfortunate recipients of the title according to new research from USwitch.

The research consulted over 100,000 speed tests via the website in the last year, and Kingsclere was found to have average broadband speeds as low as 0.22 Mbps per second.

At this speed, it would take on average 65 hours to download a two-hour HD film from Netflix, which would take residents with high-speed broadband around five minutes.

If you want to download a 45-minute episode of a TV show in Kingsclere, you’ll be waiting for an entire day.

According to Ofcom, the average UK download speed is now 54.2Mbps, compared to Kingsclere’s measly 0.22.

“Our research reveals the digital divide running through Britain,” says uSwitch broadband expert Dani Warner.

“Residents living on one side of a city can be struggling with broadband as slow as molasses, while people just miles away are enjoying ultrafast speeds. Lack of awareness regarding superfast broadband is one of the biggest obstacles stopping people from getting faster download speeds.”