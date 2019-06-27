It’s Coming Home! Glastonbury reacts as Lionesses reach the World Cup semi-finals

Glastonbury-goers reckon that England could go all the way in the Women’s World Cup, after an emphatic victory in the quarter-finals.

Phil Neville’s side reached the semi-finals of the competition after first-half goals from Jill Scott and Ellen White were topped off by Lucy Bronze’s stunning strike in the 57th minute.

The landmark victory was witnessed by thousands of Glastonbury-goers who gathered for a screening at the West Holts Stage.

The screening marked the first sporting event to be shown at the festival since the 2010 World Cup Quarter Finals and took place after midfielder Georgia Stanway pleaded with the festival to screen the game.

Stanway told the festival she had a “favour to ask” and even received the backing of Manchester City’s Kyle Walker before Glastonbury eventually agreed to the request.

While the match was expected to be a tighter affair after Norway’s shock victory against Australia, fans at Glastonbury believe that it’s the start of something special.

“It’s massive. Women’s football now, it’s here to stay,” one fan told us.

“Look at the crowd here today, it’s huge and it’s fantastic.”

But can they go all the way?

“Absolutely! You look at that back four and they’re as solid as a rock. No one’s going to score many goals against this side and they really can go all the way.”

“I think it’s brilliant.”

Reflecting the significance of the occasion, another said: “Women’s football isn’t as well represented as men’s football, but so many people have learnt that women work as hard as men. It’s just really nice to see everyone coming together.

“I think we’re gonna win.”

England’s victory now means that they will face off against either France or the United States next Tuesday.

Check back at NME.com for all the latest Glastonbury coverage.