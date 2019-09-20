Late rapper Guru's vocals feature on 'Family And Loyalty'

Influential hip-hop band Gang Starr have released their first new song for 16 years.

‘Family And Loyalty’ features J Cole, as well as vocals by late Gang Starr rapper Guru, who died from cancer in 2010.

DJ Premier said in a statement issued to NME: “I never lost faith, or wavered. I still felt Gang Starr inside of me, it just happened to be nine years later.”

Speaking of fans’ wait for new Gang Starr music, Premier said: “We all want the things we want right now, but I am a patient guy. I hung in there and I just kept believing.”

‘Family And Loyalty’ sees Cole have an out-of-body experience as he raps: “J. Cole, who’d a thought you woulda been rhyming with ghosts/Guru flows forever.”

DJ Premier said of Cole’s contribution: “When it comes to this generation of MCs, ones that are lyrically on the level that Guru was on and someone that he would want to work with; Cole is that guy. When Cole heard the record, he got the chills and knew it was a classic.”

Gang Starr went on hiatus after their seventh album ‘The Ownerz’ in 2003. Premier and Guru seemingly hadn’t reunited when the rapper died aged 48. But the DJ has been working on a documentary about Gang Starr with the co-operation of Guru’s sister, Patricia Elam.

Kendrick Lamar and Kanye West are among the rappers to cite the New York collective as influences. Each of the episodes of the first season of Netflix series Luke Cage is named after a Gang Starr song.

It isn’t yet known if further new Gang Starr music will follow the release of ‘Family And Loyalty’.