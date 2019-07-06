A$AP Rocky replaced by J Hus on Wireless Festival bill following recent arrest

It comes a year after J Hus was forced to cancel his Wireless Festival performance due to his own arrest

J Hus will replace A$AP Rocky on this year’s Wireless Festival bill following the Harlem rapper’s arrest for assault.

Footage emerged earlier this week of Rocky and members of his team apparently pushing a man to the floor on the street. Rocky later posted his own footage of the confrontation to his Instagram page, which sees one of the men involved hitting the rapper’s bodyguard with a pair of headphones.

On Friday (July 5), the rapper was ordered to be held for two weeks in pre-trial detention while police investigated the case. According to Billboard, prosecutor Fredrik Karlsson said after a hearing at Stockholm District Court that Rocky would be held on a lesser assault charge than the lawyer had originally demanded.

Set to miss out on several upcoming festival performances, including Barcelona’s Sonar Festival and Germany’s Splash Festival, Rocky will also miss out on London’s Wireless Festival.

Originally set to headline the final day (June 7), Rocky’s replacement has now been confirmed as J Hus. However, Hus will not close out the festival, that honour will go to Mississippi rap duo Rae Sremmurd, who have been moved up the bill from their original slot.

Last year, Hus’ slot at Wireless was cancelled following his arrest for possession of a knife; Krept & Konan stepped in for him at the Finsbury Park-hosted festival.

“J hus instead of asap? Thank u very much wireless,” one fan said following the news that Hus would replace Rocky. Another said: “J Hus is replacing ASAP Rocky??? Like Sunday wireless was always gonna be a shutdown.. BUT NOWWWWWWW????!!!!!! I’m ready to ride the fuckinnnn boat.”

Take a look at more reactions below:

Meanwhile, Drake surprised fans in April when he brought J Hus out onstage at The O2 just hours after his release from prison.

Taking to social media, J Hus thanked his “fans, friends and family” for the support he’s received over the past four months whilst being locked up.