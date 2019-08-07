Will the space-time continuum cope with the Black/White song actually going ahead?

After years of speculation, it appears the long hoped for collaboration between Jack Black and Jack White is actually happening.

The idea of them recording together has been talked about ever since they both first emerged in the late 1990s.

Having first met in 2006, Jack Black confirmed they have finally been in the studio.

During his band Tenacious D‘s show in Nashville, Black said: “Jack White – we went over to his house today and recorded a brand new song.”

It’s not yet clear if White will feature on the song, or if he has been producing Tenacious D. White regularly records artists at his home for limited-edition releases on his own record label, Third Man.

Black’s comment, reported by The Tennessean, comes after Jack Black and Jack White took their first selfie together. In June, Tenacious D and White’s band The Raconteurs were both touring in London when they met at Heathrow Airport. The Raconteurs had played at All Points East, while Tenacious D were at Wembley Arena.

The selfie – also featuring Black’s bandmate Kyle Gass – was posted on Tenacious D’s Instagram with the message: “We hired a new merch guy.”

Black and White, collectively known as Jack Grey, first met at the MTV Video Awards show in New York in 2006, but didn’t on that occasion capture the moment. White had previously joked: “I don’t know if the space-time continuum could cope if Jack Black and Jack White meet and shake hands.”

Jack White released his third album with The Raconteurs, ‘Help Us Stranger’, in June. Tenacious D released their fourth album ‘Post-Apocalypto’ in 2018.