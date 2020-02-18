News Music News

Jack Whitehall pays tribute to Caroline Flack at the BRIT Awards: “A kind and vibrant person with an infectious sense of fun”

Whitehall paid tribute to "a member of the BRITS family"

Patrick Clarke
Jack Whitehall Caroline Flack
Jack Whitehall and Caroline Flack CREDIT: Getty

Jack Whitehall, who is hosting the BRIT Awards tonight (February 18), paid tribute to late TV presenter Caroline Flack as he opened the ceremony.

“Over the weekend we learnt the awful news that a member of the BRITS family, our friend Caroline Flack tragically passed away,” Whitehall said.

Advertisement

“She was a kind and vibrant person with an infectious sense of fun. She will be sorely missed. I’m sure I speak for everyone here when I say that our thoughts are with her friends and family.”

Immediately after the tribute, Lewis Capaldi performed his single ‘Someone You Loved’.

Elsewhere, Harry Styles arrived at the BRIT Awards wearing a black ribbon tied to his blazer, which some are taking as a tribute to Flack, whom he previously dated.

Flack was found dead at her London home on Saturday (February 15), having taken her own life.

Shortly after the news broke, James Blake urged society to “find our compassion and empathy.”

Advertisement

The musician said: “We don’t know what other people are going through as they almost always present an ‘ok’ front.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.