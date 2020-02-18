Jack Whitehall pays tribute to Caroline Flack at the BRIT Awards: “A kind and vibrant person with an infectious sense of fun”

Jack Whitehall, who is hosting the BRIT Awards tonight (February 18), paid tribute to late TV presenter Caroline Flack as he opened the ceremony.

“Over the weekend we learnt the awful news that a member of the BRITS family, our friend Caroline Flack tragically passed away,” Whitehall said.

A beautiful tribute to Caroline Flack from Jack Whitehall at tonight’s #BRITs – followed by a performance of Someone You Loved from Lewis Capaldi. #BRITs2020 ❤️😢 pic.twitter.com/YtS3u4zvN0 — Love Entertainment (@LoveShowbiz_) February 18, 2020

Advertisement

“She was a kind and vibrant person with an infectious sense of fun. She will be sorely missed. I’m sure I speak for everyone here when I say that our thoughts are with her friends and family.”

Immediately after the tribute, Lewis Capaldi performed his single ‘Someone You Loved’.

Elsewhere, Harry Styles arrived at the BRIT Awards wearing a black ribbon tied to his blazer, which some are taking as a tribute to Flack, whom he previously dated.

Harry Styles has just arrived at the #BRITs in a double-breasted Gucci FW20 suit with a lace bib collar, pearl necklace, and a black ribbon on his lapel intended to pay tribute to his former girlfriend Caroline Flack. pic.twitter.com/1CnofkpAeu — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) February 18, 2020

Flack was found dead at her London home on Saturday (February 15), having taken her own life.

Shortly after the news broke, James Blake urged society to “find our compassion and empathy.”

Advertisement

The musician said: “We don’t know what other people are going through as they almost always present an ‘ok’ front.”