Jaden Smith announces one-off UK show this Summer

The 20-year-old plays a one-off date in August

Jaden Smith has revealed a rare, one-off UK show this August. The mercurial artist will play at the 2,300 capacity O2 Forum in Kentish Town, London, on August 18, with tickets on sale this Friday (June 28).

It comes ahead of a huge run of American tour dates in support of Smith’s one-time partner Tyler, The Creator on his ‘IGOR’ tour.

They’ll be playing across the US throughout the entirety of September and October, along with Blood Orange and Goldlink. To promote the shows, Smith’s Instagram currently shows the same tour poster nine times.

He last released music in April in the form of three-track EP ‘ERYS IS COMING’. Before that, he released an entire LP ‘Syre: The Electric Album’ via Instagram to celebrate his 20th birthday. It’s a rework of his 2017 debut ‘Syre’.

Last month, meanwhile, it was reported that Smith is gearing up to play an “alternate reality Kanye West”, in a show about “perception and ego”.

The ‘ye’ rapper is said to be developing the series with US TV network Showtime. Titled Omniverse, the project will be presented as a limited half-hour anthology series, with Smith said to star and serve as an executive producer.

Scooter Braun’s entertainment company SB Projects is also attached, along with writer Lee Sung Jin and Westbrook Studios.