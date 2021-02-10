Jägermeister launch ‘The Meister Series’ championing the mavericks of the music industry

Jägermeister has launched The Meister Series to shine a light on the trailblazers and innovators of the music industry.

The new online series is particularly championing those creative, influential and unique individuals and organisations who work within the industry, while also aiming to give music fans reasons to be cheerful for the long-term future of live music.

The first episode of The Meister Series, which you can watch below, features an illuminating discussion with the organisers of Boomtown Fair. Chris Rutherford and Lak Mitchell, Boomtown Directors and co-founders, and Director Anna Wade talk us through Boomtown’s “melting pot” of music, theatrics and forward-thinking ethics, which has led to the annual event becoming one of the UK’s biggest independent music festivals in recent years.

The trio also discuss what they learned during their enforced year off in 2020 (with one silver lining being the “unbelievably unique and rare opportunity to pause”) and look to the future with the planned 2021 edition of Boomtown as they expand on the idea behind this year’s theme, ‘The Gathering’.

“Gatherings have been part of human connection for thousands of years, coming together and sharing knowledge,” Boomtown’s organisers explain about the 2021 theme. “So for our post-pandemic event, we wanted to go back to that true meaning and give people the chance to connect to music and each other and have an unforgettable experience.”

Jägermeister and Boomtown are both committed to highlighting the vital work of the #WeMakeEvents campaign, who have represented, fundraised and supported those industry workers who have been hit hardest by the pandemic’s shutdown of live music. You can find out more about #WeMakeEvents by heading here.

“Jägermeister Musik is deep-rooted in the live music scene, a part of life that has dramatically changed since March last year, but through creativity and innovation, some are managing to navigate in the storm,” Jägermeister’s UK Music Manager Tom Carson said about the motivation behind The Meister Series.

“With this series, we want to celebrate all the behind the scenes professionals who have found their careers and livelihoods suddenly halted. This is a tribute to their essential work and contribution to the music world we love so much.”

The second episode of The Meister Series will highlight LWE, London’s biggest underground event organisers, and will air later this month.

As a way to support the industry even further, Jägermeister has created the #SAVETHENIGHT initiative to support both sides of the nightlife community: artists, creatives and bartenders whose livelihoods have been impacted by the crisis, and those who would normally be in clubs and bars every week, hanging out with friends.

The initiative consists of a mix of donations, micro-fundings, creative online entertainments (such as ‘Meister Drop-Ins’ or ‘Meister Classes’) and support of partner activities. To find out more, please visit www.save-the-night.com.