Jägermeister Mule cocktail to be served at over 20 music festivals across the UK this summer

From Bluedot to the Lost Village
Jägermeister have announced plans to serve up their new signature cocktail, the Jägermeister Mule, at over 20 music festivals across the UK this summer.
Festivalgoers will be able to order the Jägermeister Mule from bars at such festivals as Bluedot, Boomtown, Tramlines, Standon Calling, Truck Festival, Lost Village and many more over the next two months.
Described as a “delicious combination of Jägermeister, ginger beer, cucumber and lime with slightly spicy after notes”, the Jägermeister Mule is the ideal drink to be enjoyed throughout the festival weekend.
Samantha Green, Event Manager at Jägermeister UK, said of their festival plans: “Jägermeister and music have always gone hand-in-hand and we’re excited for festival attendees to enjoy the intricate flavours of Jägermeister in a new, refreshing way.
“We kicked off this festival season with our JägerHaus installation at All Points East where the Jägermeister Mule proved really popular, so it’s great that music-lovers will be able to find it nationwide.”
The following upcoming UK festivals will all serve the #JagerMule this summer:
July
18th – 21st: Bluedot
19th – 21st: Tramlines
19th – 21st: Rewind Scotland
25th – 28th: Standon Calling
25th – 28th: Y Not Festival
25th – 28th: Kendal Calling
26th – 28th: Truck Festival
27th: Made
August
2nd – 4th: Rewind North
7th – 12th: Boomtown
9th – 11th: Bloodstock
16th – 18th: Rewind South
22nd – 25th: Lost Village
24th – 25th: South West Four