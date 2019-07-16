Jägermeister Mule cocktail to be served at over 20 music festivals across the UK this summer

From Bluedot to the Lost Village

Jägermeister have announced plans to serve up their new signature cocktail, the Jägermeister Mule, at over 20 music festivals across the UK this summer.

Festivalgoers will be able to order the Jägermeister Mule from bars at such festivals as Bluedot, Boomtown, Tramlines, Standon Calling, Truck Festival, Lost Village and many more over the next two months.

Described as a “delicious combination of Jägermeister, ginger beer, cucumber and lime with slightly spicy after notes”, the Jägermeister Mule is the ideal drink to be enjoyed throughout the festival weekend.

Samantha Green, Event Manager at Jägermeister UK, said of their festival plans: “Jägermeister and music have always gone hand-in-hand and we’re excited for festival attendees to enjoy the intricate flavours of Jägermeister in a new, refreshing way.

“We kicked off this festival season with our JägerHaus installation at All Points East where the Jägermeister Mule proved really popular, so it’s great that music-lovers will be able to find it nationwide.”

The following upcoming UK festivals will all serve the #JagerMule this summer:

July

18th – 21st: Bluedot

19th – 21st: Tramlines

19th – 21st: Rewind Scotland

25th – 28th: Standon Calling

25th – 28th: Y Not Festival

25th – 28th: Kendal Calling

26th – 28th: Truck Festival

27th: Made

August

2nd – 4th: Rewind North

7th – 12th: Boomtown

9th – 11th: Bloodstock

16th – 18th: Rewind South

22nd – 25th: Lost Village

24th – 25th: South West Four