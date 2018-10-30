Jarvis Cocker, Cigarettes After Sex and Erykah Badu set for Clockenflap 2018

The festival takes place next month in Hong Kong

Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker, Cigarettes After Sex, and Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh (who moonlights as a DJ) have all joined the line-up for Clockenflap, with three weeks until the Hong Kong festival. Erykah Badu has also been newly confirmed as the Sunday headliner.

UK grime MC Big Shaq, Japanese newcomers Suchmos, Chinese indie band 五條人 Wu Tiao Ren and the Taiwanese folk singer 黃玠瑋 Zooey Wonder have also been announced.

They’ll join previously announced performers David Byrne, Wolf Alice, Interpol and many more.

Along with the former Talking Heads’ frontman’s endlessly talked about ‘American Utopia’ live show, Khalid, Caribou, The Vaccines, Rhye, Alvvays, Shame, Sunflower Bean, and Bodega are all set to play the festival, which takes place 9th – 11th November.

Held in the centre of Hong Kong, at the city’s Central Harbourfront, Clockenflap celebrated its tenth anniversary last year.

Besides yet more musical announcements, Clockenflap has also shared news of other attractions around the city centre festival site.

Among other weird and wonderful creations, there will be a constantly moving giant helium sculpture called Balloon Chain, a smell-emitting installation called The Nose Knows, and several themed chill-out zones.

Tickets and the full line-up so far can be found here.