Jeff Goldblum reveals that ‘Jurassic World 3’ will start filming next summer

"I can't wait"

Jeff Goldblum has revealed that filming on the new Jurassic Park 3 movie will begin next summer.

Speaking on Chris Evans’ Virgin Radio Breakfast Show, Goldblum also confirmed that he would be reuniting with his original Jurassic Park co-stars, Laura Dern and Sam O’Neill. Back in September, it was revealed that the trio would return in the third instalment in the new Jurassic World series.

Speaking about the film, Goldblum said: “Well, I guess those dinosaur movies are kind of scary. And we’re gonna do another one of those around these parts come this summer.”

“[I’ll] be here shooting with Laura Dern and Sam Neill and Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. Colin Trevorrow as the great director is going to be writing and directing it. And I can’t wait.”

Goldbum’s new album, ‘I Shouldn’t Be Telling You This’ is released today via Decca and features collaborations from Sharon Van Etten, Anna Calvi and Miley Cyrus.

Speaking about his surprise collaboration with Cyrus last week, Goldblum said: “Hearing the one and only Miley Cyrus sing one of our arrangements is both surreal and mesmerizing. I can’t stop listening. It’s perfect.”

On the Chris Evans show this morning, Goldblum elaborated on the collaboration further saying: “When we were putting this album together, we had this idea of having interesting, delicious singers on it. Unexpected from unexpected places. And, you know, I just tried to make contact and somehow did.”

He added: “We sent videos back and forth to each other. Then we recorded our part. She recorded her part and we put it all together. I couldn’t be more thrilled. She’s just spectacular.”

In a review of his Glastonbury show earlier this year, NME‘s Kevin EG Perry said “there won’t be many more elegantly joyful sets than this at Glastonbury 2019.