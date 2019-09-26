Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will perform at the 2020 Super Bowl Half Time Show

It's official!

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will perform at next year’s Super Bowl Half Time Show.

Lopez and Shakira confirmed the news in a pair of tweets earlier this evening (September 26). Lopez captioned hers “this is happening” alongside the date of the Super Bowl show and an image of Shakira.

Shakira meanwhile tweeted “Get Ready’ alongside the same date and a picture of Lopez. Later, the pair shared a picture together. Both the NFL and Pepsi – the show’s official sponsor – also confirmed the news shortly after.

You can see the tweets below.

In an offical statement, Pepsi said: “Throughout the years, Pepsi has had a strong heritage in music, working with a range of artists from Britney Spears to Ray Charles to Beyoncé. The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show has become one of the most iconic and anticipated music performances of the year, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome Jennifer Lopez and Shakira to the stage.”

Pepsi’s Todd Kaplan added: “These two remarkable artists are setting a new precedent for what this show can become, and we’re confident that this will be an incredible performance for the ages.”

Rumours the JLo was going to appear at the Half Time show have been gathering pace over the last few weeks.

Earlier this month (September 11), Lopez appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan, where Ryan Seacrest asked her about the Super Bowl. “I don’t know!” she said. “I know everybody’s asking me, they’re starting to think that I’m telling people things, I’m not! I don’t know anything yet. In theory, yes it would be [great to say yes to the offer]. It’s something that we’ve talked about for many years and it would be nice. I can’t say I wouldn’t love it.”

Lopez also recently told E! News: “If they gave me that opportunity, I would take it and I would try to do something [special].”

Previous Super Bowl Halftime headliners have included Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Beyoncé, Madonna, Prince, and Paul McCartney and this year’s headliners Maroon 5, Big Boi and Travis Scott. Super Bowl LIV will take place on Sunday, February 2, 2020.