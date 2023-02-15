Jeremy Corbyn accuses Keir Starmer of “flagrant attack” on his future

Jeremy Corbyn has accused Sir Keir Starmer of a “flagrant attack” on his future after the Labour leader today (February 15) blocked him from standing for the party in the next general election.

After marking a watchdog’s decision to no longer monitor the party over antisemitism, Starmer said his predecessor would have to stand as an independent if he wished to remain a member of parliament.

Asked if Corbyn would be allowed to run under the party’s banner, Starmer said via Sky News: “Let me be very clear about that. Jeremy Corbyn will not stand for Labour at the general election as a Labour Party candidate.

“What I said about the party changing, I meant that. We are not going back. And that is why Jeremy Corbyn will not stand as a Labour candidate at the next general election.”

'Jeremy Corbyn will not stand as a Labour MP in the next general election', says Sir Keir Starmer. Read more here: https://t.co/9k8g4e3Yki 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/5wZoWYRAeX — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 15, 2023

Responding, Corbyn said Starmer’s comments were a “flagrant attack” on his future and said it should be up to his constituents to decide who their candidate is.