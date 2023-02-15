Jeremy Corbyn accuses Keir Starmer of “flagrant attack” on his future

Jeremy Corbyn has accused Sir Keir Starmer of a “flagrant attack” on his future after the Labour leader today (February 15) blocked him from standing for the party in the next general election.
After marking a watchdog’s decision to no longer monitor the party over antisemitism, Starmer said his predecessor would have to stand as an independent if he wished to remain a member of parliament.
Asked if Corbyn would be allowed to run under the party’s banner, Starmer said via Sky News: “Let me be very clear about that. Jeremy Corbyn will not stand for Labour at the general election as a Labour Party candidate.
“What I said about the party changing, I meant that. We are not going back. And that is why Jeremy Corbyn will not stand as a Labour candidate at the next general election.”
'Jeremy Corbyn will not stand as a Labour MP in the next general election', says Sir Keir Starmer.
Responding, Corbyn said Starmer’s comments were a “flagrant attack” on his future and said it should be up to his constituents to decide who their candidate is.
He wrote on Instagram: “Ever since I was elected as a Labour MP 40 years ago, I have fought on behalf of my community for a more equal, caring and peaceful society. Day in and day out, I am focused on the most important issues facing people in Islington North: poverty, rising rents, the healthcare crisis, the safety of refugees, and the fate of our planet.
“Keir Starmer’s statement about my future is a flagrant attack on the democratic rights of Islington North Labour Party members. It is up to them – not party leaders – to decide who their candidate should be. Any attempt to block my candidacy is a denial of due process and should be opposed by anybody who believes in the value of democracy.
“At a time when the government is overseeing the worst cost of living crisis in a generation, this is a divisive distraction from our overriding goal: to defeat the Conservative Party at the next general election.”
Following the publication of a report into the Labour Party published in October 2020 by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) which said the party was responsible for unlawful acts of harassment and discrimination and demanding changes over its law-breaking handling of antisemitism under Corbyn, he said he did not accept all of the EHRC report’s findings in comments that prompted his suspension from the party.
That led to him being kicked off Labour’s backbenches by Starmer – meaning he now sits as an independent MP – but he remains a member of the wider party.
A panel made up of members of the party’s National Executive Committee later met to decide whether to take further disciplinary action or to lift the suspension.
It was decided that he be reinstated, but Starmer stuck to his decision not to allow him back into the party.