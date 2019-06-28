Jeremy Corbyn shares a message with Stormzy ahead of his Glastonbury headline slot

The politician tells the 'Crown' rapper his headline slot is "thoroughly deserved."

As Stormzy prepares to headline Glastonbury 2019, the rapper has received some words of encouragement from Jeremy Corbyn.

Stormzy penned a pair of emotional tweets earlier today (June 28) ahead of his headline slot at Glastonbury tonight, saying he was “overwhelmed with emotions” about being the first black British artist to top the bill on the Pyramid Stage.

He wrote: “I am the first black British artist to headline Glastonbury. At 25 years old I am the second youngest solo act to ever headline Glastonbury, the youngest being a 24 year old David Bowie in 1971. I’m overwhelmed with emotions, this is the most surreal feeling I’ve ever experienced.”

Stormzy’s tweets have since received thousands of likes and retweets, as well as many comments. One of these comments came from Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

“Have a great set tonight,” Corbyn wrote. “It’s thoroughly deserved and everyone watching Glastonbury will no doubt enjoy every minute of it.”

See the politician’s tweet below:

Stormzy plays from 10.15-11.45pm tonight after George Ezra, Ms Lauryn Hill and Bastille take to the Pyramid Stage.

Ahead of his performance, Stormzy had hit back at doubters over his ability to headline the festival. He told BBC Radio 1 Xtra: “There were so many doubters being like, ‘Oh, he hasn’t had a No 1 song’, or, ‘Oh, he’s got one album out, he’s not ready.’ I’m there because I’m a serious musician.”

Last week, Stormzy released new song, ‘Crown’, a melodic new track backed by a seven-piece choir.

The single is produced by MJ Cole and Jimmy Napes, who co-wrote the track with Stormzy, and it includes vocals by the UK-based choir LJ Singers.