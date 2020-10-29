Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has been suspended from the party, it has been confirmed.

A Labour party spokesman said: “In light of his comments made today and his failure to retract them subsequently, the Labour Party has suspended Jeremy Corbyn pending investigation. He has also had the whip removed from the Parliamentary Labour Party.”

His suspension comes after he reacted to a damning report into anti-semitism from the Equality and Human Rights Commission, by claiming that the amount of complaints made under his leadership were “dramatically overstated.”

Advertisement

The investigation had found the party responsible for “unlawful acts of harassment and discrimination” and said there was political interference into complaints.

Moments after Corbyn’s response, Labour leader Keir Starmer addressed the report at a press conference where he said that those who “deny there is a problem are part of the problem … Those who pretend it is exaggerated or factional are part of the problem.”

My response to the EHRC's report into the Labour Party.https://t.co/8WhOWbsqOB — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) October 29, 2020



The Equality and Human Rights Commission report initially found “serious failings in the Labour party leadership in addressing antisemitism and an inadequate process for handling antisemitism complaints”.

Responding to the report this morning, Corbyn said: “One antisemite is one too many, but the scale of the problem was also dramatically overstated for political reasons by our opponents inside and outside the party, as well as by much of the media.

I will strongly contest the political intervention to suspend me. I’ve made absolutely clear those who deny there has been an antisemitism problem in the Labour Party are wrong. I will continue to support a zero tolerance policy towards all forms of racism. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) October 29, 2020

“That combination hurt Jewish people and must never be repeated. My sincere hope is that relations with Jewish communities can be rebuilt and those fears overcome. While I do not accept all of its findings, I trust its recommendations will be swiftly implemented to help move on from this period.”

Advertisement

Reacting to the suspension, he said: “I will strongly contest the political intervention to suspend me. I’ve made absolutely clear those who deny there has been an antisemitism problem in the Labour Party are wrong. I will continue to support a zero tolerance policy towards all forms of racism.”