Labour's new strategy will "embrace the country's rich heritage and deliver a national cultural renaissance" with promise of a £1 billion investment

Jeremy Corbyn will be launching a charter for the arts in London tonight (November 24) with support from Lily Allen, Emeli Sandé, Ken Loach and many more.

The Labour leader will commit to put support for the arts at “the heart of Government” promising £1billion of new investment in a renewed cultural strategy in an event at the theatre Royal Stratford East.

According to a press release, Labour’s ‘Arts for All’ policy charter will set out a comprehensive programme of support for Britain’s arts and culture sector, promising to radically expand access and increase funding for the arts.

“The arts are a common inheritance that make our society culturally richer and put a smile on all our faces. We must cherish them and protect them,” Corbyn said in a statement. “Labour’s national strategy for the arts will embrace our rich cultural heritage from William Shakespeare to Ben Okri, Mary Quant to Tim Berners-Lee, delivering a national cultural renaissance.”

He continued: “The Government I lead will ensure that every child has the opportunity to access the arts, learn a musical instrument and develop their creativity. Proper funding for the arts will be central to Labour’s commitment in Government to enable people to lead more enjoyable and fulfilling lives”

According to research by the House of Commons library, libraries, museums and art galleries across England have had their funding slashed by at least £640m since 2010.

Labour’s new charter for the arts plans to:

Invest £1 billion to transform the UK’s cultural landscape by upgrading and building new libraries, museums, galleries and arts venues across the country

Invest £175 million a year in an arts pupil premium to give every primary school student in the country access to creative and cultural experiences

Launch a new ‘Town of Culture’ competition

Invest £1 billion in Youth Services

Maintain free access to national museums and galleries

Introduce greater transparency in lottery funding and ensure grants are shared out fairly between all our communities

Tonight at the Theatre Royal Stratford East, Jeremy Corbyn will be supported by Emeli Sandé, Mark Rylance, Lily Allen, MIA, Clean Bandit, Ken Loach and many other special guests.

“The idea that we’ll have access to more galleries and theatres and that children will be able to learn a musical instrument is crucial,” said Lily Allen in a statement. “The policies Jeremy Corbyn is setting out to achieve it are huge.

“This new Charter for the Arts is just amazing. I back it one hundred percent.”

Emeli Sandé added: “The arts are so important to our culture, our identity and our communities. Every child, whatever their background, should be able to enjoy the fundamentals in life and the access to the arts is crucial to that.

“I’m proud to give my support to the pledge to give every child the opportunity to learn a musical instrument and develop their creativity.”

Meanwhile, the #Grime4Corbyn movement is unlikely to return once more for the upcoming general election, after several key figures reportedly grew disillusioned with Jeremy Corbyn.

The movement, which was part of an effort to encourage young people to vote during the 2017 general election, is now considered to be a missed opportunity by several acts who backed the campaign.