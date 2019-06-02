A party representative shared the news.

Jeremy Corbyn will not be returning to Glastonbury this year following his epic 2017 appearance, a party representative has confirmed.

The Labour leader famously took to the Pyramid Stage in 2017 to deliver a rousing, call-to-arms speech. Addressing the huge crowd – one of the festival’s biggest to date – he tackled issues such as sexism, racism, homophobia and poverty.

However, the leader of the opposition will not be returning to Worthy Farm for this year’s festival, according to a party representative.

James Schneider, Director of Strategic Communications for Mr Corbyn, said on Thursday (May 31) that there will be no repeat of the 2017 visit this year, according to a report by Somerset Live.

Jeremy Corbyn might not be attending Glastonbury 2019, but there’s still an open invitation for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Often referred to as the Beyoncé of politics, AOC has been invited to speak at Glastonbury this year by festival organisers.

AOC has not yet confirmed whether she will take up the invitation, but if she does and requires any info on what to expect or advice on how to woo the Glastonbury crowd, the Labour leader’s door seems like it might always open after the pair talked on the phone for 45 minutes back in February.

Meanwhile, Noel Gallagher claimed that he would reform Oasis in order to stop Jeremy Corbyn from becoming Prime Minister.

The High Flying Birds man often has been very vocal about his dislike for the Labour Party leader. Last year, he said that he’d rather bury the hatchet with brother Liam and reunite the Britpop giants than see Corbyn in power.