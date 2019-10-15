Jeremy Renner accused of threatening to kill himself and his ex-wife

He has described the claims as "one-sided."

Avengers actor Jeremy Renner allegedly threatened to kill himself and his ex-wife, a new lawsuit has claimed.

The actor, who portrays Hawkeye in the Marvel movies, is in the midst of a custody battle with Sonni Pacheco over their six-year-old daughter Ava.

Ms Pacheco, who married Renner in January 2014 and filed for divorce in the same year, accuses her ex-husband of emotional abuse and drug abuse.

The allegations have been dismissed as “one-sided” by a representative for Renner.

Ms Pacheco, who is seeking full custody of the couple’s daughter, claims that Renner once threatened to kill her.

She alleges that he stuck a gun into his mouth on one occasion, before shooting it into the ceiling.

At the time, Renner was reportedly high on cocaine and “could not deal with her anymore, and he just wanted her gone”.

The actor, who shot to wider fame in 2008’s The Hurt Locker, is also accused of taking cocaine while looking after his daughter and leaving the drug on a bathroom counter within her reach.

A representative for the star told People magazine: “The well-being of his daughter Ava has always been and continues to be the primary focus for Jeremy.

“This is a matter for the court to decide. It’s important to note the dramatisations made in Sonni’s declaration are a one-sided account made with a specific goal in mind.”

At the time of their split in December 2014, Pacheco cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce.

A request for sole legal and physical custody of Ava was filed in September at the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles.

A court hearing is now set for November 7.