Jeremy Renner is doing “whatever it takes” to recover from snow plow accident

Jeremy Renner has vowed to do “whatever it takes” to recover from his horror snow plow accident.

The Avengers star received life-threatening injuries at the start of the year when he was crushed by his snow plow in an accident. He was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition before receiving surgery and a stint in the intensive care unit.

However, Renner had recovered enough to be sent home to continue his recuperation by the middle of January. Now, the actor has shared that he is already rehabbing his injuries – whilst also telling his fans that he’s willing to do “whatever it takes” to get better.

Sharing an update to his Instagram stories on Monday (February 27), the Hawkeye star recorded himself using an exercise bike. Peddling with what appeared to be just one of his legs, Renner used the video to tell his followers how determined he was to rehab and recover his injuries.

It was followed by a picture of of Renner sat in front of a fire with a book titled The Book Of Awakening, alongside the caption: “Mental recovery too.”

Renner’s update comes not long after his friend and Avengers co-star Paul Rudd issued a glowing update on his friend’s health. Rudd told an interviewer: “He’s [Renner] doing well. He’s the best guy and he’s awesome.”

He received emergency surgery the following day, according to a statement from his representative. Despite the severity of his injuries at the time, the actor has made good progress towards a recovery.