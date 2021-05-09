Jim Carrey gifts ‘Sonic The Hedgehog 2’ crew member with new car

Jim Carrey has gifted one of his Sonic The Hedgehog 2 crew members a new car as part of a crew raffle.

The actor, who is currently in Vancouver, Canada shooting the sequel to last year’s video game blockbuster, wanted to show his appreciation by holding a raffle for the crew, with the grand prize being a brand new Chevy Blazer RS.

According to TMZ, the winner of the $40,000 car, who worked as a grip, was picked on Friday (May 7).

Production on Sonic The Hedgehog 2 began in March, as confirmed by actress Tika Sumpter.

Sumpter, who played Maddie Wachowski in the first film and will reprise her role, said: “[My daughter] is super excited about Sonic 2, which I’m about to start in March. We’re shooting in Hawaii and Vancouver.”

There’s no word yet on plot details nor other casting additions for the sequel film yet, which will be directed once more by Jeff Fowler. Stay tuned for further cast and crew updates as they come in.

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 is scheduled to arrive in UK cinemas in 2022.

Meanwhile, Ace Ventura looks like it might be getting a new sequel written by the team behind Sonic The Hedgehog.

A third film in the Jim Carrey-starring franchise – which started with 1994’s Ace Ventura: Pet Detective – has been rumoured for years but it looks like it may finally be materialising.

Speaking in a new interview, Morgan Creek, the production company who own the rights to the ’90s character, explained that a sequel is coming.