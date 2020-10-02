The first look at Jim Carrey and Maya Rudolph as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Saturday Night Live has just been released – check it out below.

Series creator Lorne Michaels confirmed earlier this month that Carrey would be taking over the role from Woody Harrelson.

Michaels said that Carrey put himself forward for the role directly, to portray the democratic presidential candidate in the comedy show’s 46th season.

“There was some interest on his part,” Michaels told Vulture. “And then we responded, obviously, positively. But it came down to discussions about what the take was.

“He and Colin Jost had a bunch of talks. He and I as well. He will give the part energy and strength, and…Hopefully it’s funny.”

Watch the first clip of Jim Carrey and Maya Rudolph here:

On giving up the role, Harrelson recently told NME: “I was approached two or three times but I couldn’t do it so I don’t know, maybe Lorne has moved on which would probably be smart to have people who were definitely going to show up,” he said.

“Because I don’t know, I wasn’t always going to be there, but I’d be open to doing it again of course. It’s so fun.”

Maya Rudolph earned an Emmy nomination for her portrayal of Kamala Harris – and went on to win two separate awards for her performances in The Good Place and Big Mouth.

Season 46 of Saturday Night Live airs on NBC tomorrow, Saturday October 3.