Jimmy Kimmel has tested positive for COVID-19, the television personality revealed in a post to social media.

On Monday (May 2) the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host posted on Twitter, announcing his diagnosis. “Our daughter has brought us COVID (even though we specifically asked her not to),” Kimmel wrote.

“All feeling fine, I am double vaxxed and boosted but the show must not go on.”

Our daughter brought us covid (even though we specifically asked her not to) All feeling fine, I am double vaxxed and boosted but the show must not go on. Apologies to @TomCruise & @iliza and thanks to Mike Birbiglia @birbigs who'll be filling in for me starting tomorrow night — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 2, 2022

Kimmel will step away from hosting duties on his titular programme, with comedian Mike Birbiglia filling in as Kimmel recovers.

Birbiglia also took to Twitter, sending his love to Kimmel and his family, whilst joking: “I must be the first person to ever deplane a Southwest Airlines flight and find out they’re guest-hosting a late night talk show.”

I must be the first person to ever deplane a Southwest Airlines flight and find out they’re guest-hosting a late night talk show. Sending love to the Kimmels. See you on the TV tomorrow, friends. ❤️ https://t.co/wmxkI8mRiS — Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) May 2, 2022

Birbiglia will commence hosting duties on Tuesday’s programme (May 3), airing on ABC at 10.35pm CT (5.35am BST, May 4).

Guests on tomorrow’s episode of the show will include actor Mike Myers, who will be discussing his upcoming film, The Pentaverate. Comedian Iliza Shlesinger will also join the evening’s line-up, discussing Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival, the streaming platform’s first ever live comedy festival.

The programme’s musical guests will be The Black Crowes, who take their ‘Shake Your Money Maker’ to the UK later this year, celebrating 30 years of their debut album.

Kimmel is the latest in a string of US late-night show hosts to test positive for COVID-19. In January, Jimmy Fallon announced he had tested positive for the virus, reportedly only experiencing mild symptoms. Days later, James Cordon also revealed he had tested positive, though he said he was feeling “completely fine”.