JMBLYA Festival cancelled due to extreme weather conditions

Travis Scott was set to perform in Texas yesterday

JMBLYA Festival in Austin was cancelled this weekend due to extreme weather conditions.

The one-day event was due to take place in the Texas city yesterday (May 4), having also visited Dallas on Friday (May 3).

‘Astroworld’ star Travis Scott was set to headline the festival with the likes of Lil Wayne, Kevin Gates, and Gunna also on the bill. Lil Nas X appeared on the line-up as a late addition.

Ahead of the Austin leg kicking off, organisers released a statement announcing that they had been forced to cancel the day’s live music.

“Throughout the course of the day on Friday and into the early morning hours of Saturday, severe weather exposed the event grounds to damaging winds in excess of 50 mph, heavy rainfall, and hail,” the post began.

“These conditions caused significant damage to event infrastructure, including fencing, tents, stages, and flooding throughout the COTA property.”

They added: “For the safety of our fans, as well as artists and staff, we are saddened to announce that JMBLYA 2019 in Austin has been cancelled.”

The post concluded by telling fans that they “will be 100% refunded for the cost of their tickets”.

“jmblya said ‘rain or shine’ BITCH KISS MY ASS,” tweeted one frustrated ticket holder. Another said: “jmblya being cancelled just ruined my entire weekend.” See more reactions below.

Last year’s JMBLYA Festival – held in Dallas, Austin, and Houston – saw performances from the likes of J. Cole, Migos, and Young Thug.

Meanwhile, 2019 bill-topper Travis Scott is set to headline Roskilde Festival in July. Also taking to the stage in Denmark will be The Cure, Cardi B, Travis Scott, Bob Dylan, Vampire Weekend, Janelle Monae, Robyn, and many more.