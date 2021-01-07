Joe Biden has called the Trump supporters who stormed the US Capitol yesterday (January 6) “domestic terrorists”, as Democrats call for the President to be removed from office.

Hordes of supporters of the outgoing President converged on Capitol Hill to protest the certification of Biden’s election victory in Congress, invading the historic building by force. Four people are reported to have died in the violence.

Speaking today (January 7), the President-elect said the events were an “assault on our liberty”. He went on to condemn those who descended on Washington D.C., saying no should “dare call them protestors – they were a riotous mob, insurrectionists.”

Biden also accused Trump of “unleashing an all-out assault on our institutions of democracy – and yesterday was the culmination”. The unprecedented scenes that broke out yesterday formed the “darkest day in the history of our nation”, according to the incoming leader.

It was a sentiment shared by the rest of his party, as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said Trump had “incited an armed insurrection against America”.

Breaking: @SpeakerPelosi calls for the 25th Amendment to be invoked. If it is not, she says Congress “may be prepared” to move forward with impeachment. pic.twitter.com/fBl08qHpK1 — Gabe Fleisher (@WakeUp2Politics) January 7, 2021

Pelosi called for Trump to be removed from office by invoking the 25th amendment, which allows the Vice President to take power when the President is unfit. “If the Vice President and Cabinet do not act, Congress may be prepared to move forward with impeachment,” she warned. “That is the overwhelming sentiment of my colleagues.”

If Congress does try to impeach Trump for a second time, there may not be enough time for it to be effective before his tenure in the White House ends. However, if the impeachment process is completed after his term is over, he will not be able to hold office again in the future.

In the wake of yesterday’s events and his refusal to condemn those involved, Trump was suspended from both Twitter and Facebook. After Biden demanded the President “fulfil his oath and defend the Constitution and demand an end to the siege”, Trump posted a video to his social media accounts calling the rioters “very special” and telling them: “I love you.”

After initially banning Trump for 24 hours, Mark Zuckerberg announced he would be banned from Facebook and Instagram “indefinitely” and, at the very least, until Biden is inaugurated on January 20.